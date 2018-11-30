Artistic and Edible

Narnia Studios hosts its 13th Annual Gingerbread Cookie Contest in downtown Hendersonville on Saturday, Dec. 1, during the boutique’s 24th Annual Christmas Open House. Cookies will be on display and up for judging the entire weekend. Entries, entered in the categories Traditional, Unusual, Teamwork, and Bakers Under 13, must be artistic but also 100% edible. The top winner from each category will be awarded a $50 floral gift certificate from Narnia Studios. Cookies will be on display through Christmas Eve.

For more information, call 828-697-6393. 315 N. Main St., Hendersonville. www.narniastudios.com.