Butterfly Cake and Other Reasons

The annual North Carolina Apple Festival will feature a street fair on historic Main Street in downtown Hendersonville during Labor Day weekend (Friday, Aug. 31 through Monday, Sept. 3). Live entertainment and music all day at the Historic Courthouse on Main Street, arts-and-crafts activities and vendors, open houses, a variety of foods —including the season’s first fruit — and youth events are among the attractions. On Labor Day, the King Apple Parade will occur downtown as the festival’s closing event, showcasing professional floats, bands, antique cars, fire trucks, and more. Fifteen local apple growers provide samples and a host a much-anticipated baking contest for adults and kids. Last year, Pat Hargis’ Apple Blueberry Streusel Pie took the grand prize; Madelyn Rose Merrill won the youth category for her Topsy-Turvy Butterfly Apple Cake.

For more information, see ncapplefestival.org.