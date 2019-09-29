Cat Lovers Can Join In, Too

The first annual Historic 7th Avenue District “Pup Crawl” will be hosted by three local breweries and a bar to benefit the Blue Ridge Humane Society. Participating venues are The Brandy Bar, Guidon Brewing Company, Southern Appalachian Brewery, and Triskelion Brewing Company. Those who purchase “Pupport” tickets and their dogs will receive treats, giveaways, and access to special activities happening at each of the four stops. Attractions include paw-print paintings, paw readings, a cooling station, dog massages, pup ice cream, and more. Once Pupport holders have collected stamps at each stop, they can enter for the grand-prize drawing: a collection of swag and goodies from the event hosts. “There aren’t many pet-centric events in the area, so this allows us all to focus on a fun human and canine event,” says Blue Ridge Humane Society Development and Events Manager Laura Rice. “The Historic 7th Avenue breweries and the Brandy Bar have all been wonderful partners to Blue Ridge Humane for many standalone events, so it’s really exciting to have everyone together for a full day of pet fun. Even if someone doesn’t have a dog, or is more of a cat person, they are always welcome to come and support with a donation, or even just by having a drink that day.” (Each location will be donating $1 per drink to the Humane Society.)

The Historic 7th Avenue District Pup Crawl happens Saturday, Oct. 5, 12-6pm. Advance “Pupport” tickets are on sale for $15 per person (age 21 and over). Tickets will be $20 the day of the event. For more information, visit blueridgehumane.org. 828-692-2639.