Celebrating a Strong Turnout

The face of determination looks something like Ashley Louer, an employee of Strong Hand Fitness who recently competed in the gym’s inaugural Strong Hand Open powerlifting competition. The Hendersonville business is owned by husband-and-wife team Ian and Audrey McKay. “We produced this event and chose Women’s Cancer Fund as the beneficiary to honor my mother who passed away from a brain tumor in 1994, when I was just a young child,” Ian noted in a press statement, adding, “I have deep compassion for people going through cancer.” Women’s Cancer Fund pays utility bills, rent, and other life expenses for qualifying patients. The Strong Hand Open raised $4,000 for the national nonprofit. The McKays say they were “thrilled” by the number of lifters from throughout the Southeast who attended. “We hope to make it an annual event,” says Ian.

Strong Hand Fitness, 713 Ray Ave., Hendersonville. For more information, call 828-513-5040 or see stronghandfitness.com.