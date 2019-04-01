Henderson County’s wineries and cideries are joining forces in apple-blossom month to host Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend, including fire-pit fun, movies, live music, production-facility tours, and more. Participating producers and sellers include Appalachian Ridge Artisan Cider, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Burntshirt Vineyards (Chimney Rock and Hendersonville locations), Point Lookout Vineyards & World’s Edge Meadery, Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards (Hendersonville and Flat Rock locations), and Wine Sage & Gourmet. For the first time, an opening Gala, hosted at The Horse Shoe Farm and including food/drink pairings and a dessert bar, launches the annual event. “Bringing the wineries and cider producers together allows us to bond as a local community with a goal of showcasing what Hendersonville has to offer,” explains Michael Miranda, who helps manage the farm. “We want to give Asheville a run for their money.”

Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend runs Thursday, April 25 though Sunday, April 28. For more information, tickets, and a schedule of events, see visithendersonvillenc.org/cider-wine-dine-weekend. The opening gala happens April 25, 6:30-8:30pm at The Horse Shoe Farm (155 Horse Shoe Farm Drive, Hendersonville. thehorseshoefarm.com, 828-393-3034). Admission is $20/advance.