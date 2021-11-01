Come As You Are

We give thanks this month for the fall program at the Carl Sandburg Home that saw local children reading aloud to wide-eared farm animals. “Read to a Goat Day” happened in September in conjunction with National Literacy Month. Also called Connemara, the Carl Sandburg Home belonged to the late populist poet and Lincoln biographer, who wrote a third of his output here. Sandburg, his wife Lilian, and their three daughters enjoyed a robust literary life, including an overflowing home library and lots of reading aloud. Here, Liam Law shares a book with Scarlet, one of the many dairy goats — descended from Lilian’ prize herd — who lives on the 264-acre property. “The program went really well,” reports Sarah Perschall, program manager for Visitor Services at the rural estate, a National Park Service-administered site. “We had more than 3,000 visitors to the barn during September, and most of the young families picked up a book on the way in. Some adults even brought blankets and sat reading in the pasture for an hour or more. The goats loved the attention — and were very curious about the books!”

— Ed.

For more information about family programs at the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site, 1800 Little River Road, Flat Rock, see nps.gov/carl.