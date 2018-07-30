Cook How They Cook

Blue Ridge Bakery in Brevard is known for artsy, made-to-order cakes and robust Mediterranean lunches. And it’s a generous place, too, refusing to keep its culinary secrets to itself. As part of the bakery’s ongoing Blue Ridge Cooking School, resident chefs share recipes for their in-house peach slaw, smashed cucumber salad, green-banana pancakes, French galettes, grilled halloumi, and more items. Class themes will include “Juicy Fruits,” “The Way We Cook Now,” “Healthy Microbiome” (probiotics), “Lindsey’s Pies,” and “Greek Cheeses.” Attendees might even learn a little science behind the flavor, and how to properly pronounce some Greek words. All classes are during the week, 5:30-7:30pm, and cost is $40 each, including wine. For August class dates, call 828-883-8444 or see blueridgebakery.com.