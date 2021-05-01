Delicious Detours at Breedlove’s Deli

A relaxed, sunny spot that opened in March, Breedlove’s Deli serves sandwiches, ice cream, and signature donuts — the old-fashioned kind, fried in miniature, plus a gorgeous array of specialty donuts (S’mores, Turtle, Funnel Cake, and more). The casual eatery is also popular for its friendly atmosphere, and in May, owners Mike and Jenny Breedlove will host two special events. On Saturday, May 8, at 4pm, a “Mom & Me Tea” will take place in a beautifully transformed on-site tea room. The menu includes finger sandwiches, desserts, tea from Southern Cup Fine Teas of Hendersonville, a photo booth, and live entertainment. $25 per person. “Come dressed up,” urges Jenny.

Mom gets her desserts again on Saturday, May 29, when the deli presents “Time with Mommy & Me,” a tutorial on making and decorating donuts with a choice of 30 toppings. “This time is just for mommy and her little girl or boy,” says Jenny. Each child gets an apron & chef-hat souvenir, a hot dog, chips and drink, and a dip inside the donut photo booth. 3:30pm, 4:30pm, and 5:30 pm.

Breedlove’s Deli, 316 Chadwick Ave., Hendersonville, open for breakfast and lunch 7:30am-2pm Tuesday through Saturday. For special events, make reservations at 828-290-5152 or via the Facebook page. www.breedlovesdeli.com.