Eat Your Rinds

A new workshop at educational nonprofit Living Web Farms, “Cooking with Food Waste,” will cover the hot topic of waste in the food world. Instructor Meredith Leigh will explain how home food waste and food wasted in the fields are major contributors to inefficiencies that contribute to global warming and climate change. “I plan to cover interesting and creative uses for typical kitchen scraps, such as citrus rinds, vegetable peels, bread, etc.,” Leigh says. “I will also share information on efforts around the world to reduce food waste through creative culinary approaches, and the class will include fresh cooking techniques as well as fermentation instruction.” Participants will get to taste-test recipes and bring instructions home.

Living Web Farms, 176 Kimzey Road, Mills River. “Cooking with Food Waste” happens Tuesday, Oct. 22, 6-7:30pm. $10 suggested donation. For more information and to register, visit livingwebfarms.org. 828-891-4497.