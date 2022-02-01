Fashion Meets Fortitude

Overcoming venue changes and a two-years-and-counting pandemic, among other hurdles, the inaugural Hendersonville Fashion show finally debuted Dec. 15, featuring local models, designs by media producer Caleb Owolabi (the chief creative director of Call Caleb), and wardrobe styling by Gee Gee Palmore, who will launch her own brand soon. The community support was always there for the show, points out videographer/producer Michael Sundburg, but the logistical crimps couldn’t be ironed out till late last year, when new multi-use venue Continuum NC — an art gallery/workshop/tattoo space — opened its doors. “[Owner] Katie Montes showed us around. [The venue] was beautifully cosmopolitan, spacious, and had old worn brick walls, industrial windows, high ceilings, eccentric furnishings,” says Sundburg. Not to mention “a long room to have the walkway, a private loft for a dressing room, a great sound system, mixing board and microphones for our DJ and our emcee. The rest was history.”

Check out “Will You Be Mine?” — a pop-up party for Valentine’s Day with live music, personal styling sessions, food and cocktails, and more, Sunday, Feb. 13, 11am at Continuum (147-C 1st Ave. East, Hendersonville, continuumartnc.com).