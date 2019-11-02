For Nature’s Sake

“Roastin’ on the Ridge” bring folks outdoors to enjoy oysters, hearty chicken gumbo, and sip on wine, tea, and beer sponsored by Sierra Nevada at Mills River. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Foothills Equestrian Nature Center’s (FENCE) various programs, including “Project FENCE,” which implements nature-education programs in local elementary schools. The gathering will also support efforts of Therapeutic Riding of Tryon (TROT), and the maintenance of 384 acres of green space. Live acoustic favorites will amplify the experience. “It’s a community fundraiser that features Low Country fare overlooking our scenic ridge, and it’s right after Thanksgiving, which is a nice change from the turkey leftovers,” says Tracie Hanson, executive director at FENCE.

Roastin’ on the Ridge will take place Saturday, Nov. 30, 12-4pm. Tickets are $45 and must be purchased in advance. Foothills Nature Center (FENCE), 3381 Hunting Country Road, Tryon. www.fence.org. 828-859-9021.