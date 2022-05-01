For the Birders

With its concentrated blend of meadows, forests, and wetlands, Hendersonville’s Oklawaha Greenway — a three-and-a-half-mile path connecting four parks — has long been known as a local paradise for birds and those who love to spot them. The southern portion of the walking and biking path is the original birders’ destination, with more than 200 species recorded. In late March, a new Birding Hotspot was officially announced, following approval by eBird, an online database administered by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology (ebird.org). The latest Hotspot, situated at the Greenway’s red kiosk between 7th Avenue and South Main Street, might not play second wing for long: to date, 80 species have been documented here.

For more information, see friendsofoklawaha.org. On May 7, from 9am-11am, Cathy Ford will lead a migratory bird walk, concentrating on spring migrating birds, as well as year-round resident species. Binoculars and water, sunscreen and hats, and comfortable walking shoes are recommended. Meet at Patton Park at the round pavilion. 114 E Clairmont Drive, Hendersonville.