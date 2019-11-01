For the Eternal Hoptimists

The Tryon Downtown Development Association and New View Realty present the 8th annual Tryon Beer Fest on Saturday, Nov. 2, 1-6pm. The event will feature dozens of regional beers on tap, plus oysters, authentic Bavarian food, and live music (headlining band is Empire Strikes Brass). Located in the Depot Plaza in historic Tryon, the festival is styled like a late-season Oktoberfest, held at the peak of the Southern foothills leaf color with a stein-hoist competition and other classic games.

Tickets are limited; cash only at the entrance ($40) or purchase in advance ($35) at tryonbeerfest.com. Tryon Depot Plaza, 22 Depot St.