French Connection

It’s a new chapter at the French Broad.

Photo by Rimas Zailskas

Stylish bistro The French Broad in downtown Hendersonville opened late last year to much fanfare. Among its distinguishing attributes was a massive community table in its high-ceilinged downstairs wing. Now, the Main Street venture has rebranded a bit, calling itself the French Broad BookBar & Kitchen. Fine French dining is still the theme on the upper level, but down below, that big table was literally split into little ones; the space now has the vibe of a creative café, with new and used books for sale, pastries and desserts, coffee and espresso drinks, and lunch fare (via counter service), including the menu’s famous hot sandwiches. “We’re better utilizing the downstairs space,” says owner Janna Watson, who notes that wine is, “of course,” still served everywhere on site.

The BookBar is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9am-9pm and Sunday from 9am-8pm. The upstairs kitchen is open for dinner 4-9 pm Tuesday through Friday and 12-9pm Saturday and Sunday. 342 North Main St. 828-595-9797. For more information, see tfbhendersonville.com.