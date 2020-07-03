Fresh Update

The summer fruit and vegetable season is a way of life in rural Henderson, Polk, and Transylvania counties, and despite pandemic-related disruptions, farming isn’t something that gets cancelled. That said, some of the area’s tailgate concerns have had to implement new measures in this season of social distancing. Here’s a list of area markets:

Flat Rock Farmers Market – Thursdays, 3-6pm

Find fresh local produce, artisanal foods and handcrafted goods every Thursday through October. Pinecrest Presbyterian Church at the corner of Upward Rd and Greenville Hwy. For more information, visit flatrockfarmersmarket.com.

Hendersonville Farmers Market – July 4, 11, 18, 25, 31

Seasonal farmers’ market happens 8am-1pm Saturdays with social-distancing guidelines and masks encouraged. Vendors will sell fresh local produce, flowers, crafts, baked goods, and more. 650 Maple St. (behind Historic Depot). Free. See the event page on Facebook for more information.

Henderson County Tailgate Market – July 4, 11, 18, 25, 31

The 41st annual event happens 8am-12pm on Saturdays. Local growers sell vegetables, fruit, plants, and more from their truck tailgates and tents. 100 North King St. Free. See the event page on Facebook for more information.

Transylvania Farmers Market – July 4, 11, 18, 25, 31

Year-round farmers’ market is open Saturdays 8-noon with social-distancing measures in place. Masks strongly encouraged. Featuring produce and artisanal goods from all regions of Transylvania County. 200 East Main St., Brevard. 828-548-0660. See transylvaniafarmersmarket.com for more information.

Columbus Farmers Market – July 4, 11, 18, 25, 31

This seasonal institution is changing it up for 2020, with a drive-through-only setup at Polk County High School (1681 NC Hwy., 108, Columbus). The social-distancing version of the market has been a big success. Expect local produce, baked goods, and specialty products from the region’s celebrated growers and producers. www.polkcountyfarms.org. For more information, e-mail Dawn Jordan at djordan@polknc.org or call 828-894-2281