Full of Beans

Sanctuary Brewing Company gets the jump on Fat Tuesday by offering a Mardi Gras party on Sunday, March 3, with two live funk bands: six-piece powerhouse Shabudikah from 1-3pm and hard-touring Hustle Souls from 3-5pm. One week later, on Sunday, March 10, 2-5pm, Sanctuary will host its 4th annual Vegan Chili Cookoff. Entrants should bring a regular-sized crockpot of their best meat-and-dairy-free chili and prepare for hot competition. Proceeds will benefit Sweet Bear Rescue Farm, a local nonprofit sanctuary for rescued farm animals, cats, and dogs. The cost to enter is $15, the cost to taste is $15 ($10 for kids 3 and up). Call the brewery or go online for more information.

Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 1st Ave. East, Hendersonville. wwwsanctuarybrewco.com. 828-595-9956.