Grateful for Gumbo

Ecusta Brewing Company, an outdoor-oriented brewery located at the entrance to Pisgah Forest, is joining forces with The Grateful Dog, a holistic pet-supply store in Brevard, to raise funds for the Transylvania County Animal Shelter. The seasonal benefit is a gumbo cook-off in honor of Mardi Gras season. On “Fat Tuesday” — March 5 — the brewing company will accept 6-10 gumbos for competition. The cost is $10 to enter and $5 to eat the gumbo and judge. First-place winners get a cash prize, and those who come in second and third will receive merchandise from Ecusta and The Grateful Dog.

Ecusta Brewing Company, 49 Pisgah Hwy. #3, Pisgah Forest. www.ecustabrewing.com. 828-966-2337. www.gratefuldognc.com. 828-883-4383.