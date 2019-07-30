Green Drinks and Green Conversations

With combined efforts by Black Bear Coffee Company, Mountain True, and Conserving Carolina, a monthly event, Hendersonville Green Drinks, is held at Black Bear in downtown Hendersonville. Green Drinks is a networking event that, today, is active in more than 500 cities worldwide. “It’s a place and time for people to gather and learn about all sorts of different environmental issues,” says Gray Jernigan, Southern Regional Director and Green Riverkeeper at Mountain True and a member of the Hendersonville Green Drinks Steering Committee. “We wanted to provide a venue for people that are interested in environmental issues to have a place to gather and connect over food and drinks” (including beer, wine, and coffee). This month, Jennifer Bauer, principal geologist at Appalachian Landslide Consultants, will discuss related risks in Western North Carolina. Bauer’s talk, “Landslides in WNC — Where, Why, and What can we do,” will address the most prevalent types of landslides, where they occur, and what triggers them.

The Green Drinks program at Black Bear Coffee Company (318 North Main St., Hendersonville), takes place on second Thursdays (this month on Aug. 8, 5:30-7pm). Free. For more information, visit greendrinks.org.

