Heating Up January

The 18th Annual Fletcher Chili Cook-Off will be held Saturday, Jan. 26, from 12-3pm. Hosted by Fletcher Parks and Recreation, the event invites visitors to taste different chili flavors and decide who deserves the 2019 title of “Best Chili in Fletcher.” (In the past, entries have run the gamut from vegetarian white-bean chili to spicy brisket-filled bowls.) The annual fundraiser supports the Fletcher Parks Development Fund, which will go toward keeping Fletcher Community Park and Kate’s Park clean and accessible. Applications from both professional and amateur cooks are accepted up until the competition date. Veritas Christian Academy, 17 Cane Creek Road, Fletcher.

For more information on the event, visit fletcherparks.org. 828-687-0751.