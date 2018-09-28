Lederhosen and Dirndl Skirts Encouraged

Sierra Nevada hosts its 4th annual Oktoberfest this year on Saturday, Oct. 13, at their brewery in Mills River. The fest will be an epic party from 5-10pm that day, including live music, glassblowing demonstrations, a “stache” competition, souvenir beer steins, special beers, and a German-inspired feast for all. This year, Sierra Nevada is partnering with Bavaria’s Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery, to create an American take on the original German Oktoberfest — the 6.0 percent brew has a malt backbone with a complementary hop flavor. Limited tickets are available online, each set at $25-$30 per person. To avoid driving under the influence, party-goers should take advantage of the free shuttles available from both Hendersonville and Asheville.

