Lending a Helpful Healing Hand: Where Medical Equipment is Accessible and Affordable

The Medical Loan Closet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that lends a wide variety of medical equipment to residents of Henderson County at an extremely affordable price. Anyone recovering from surgery, illness, or an accident can take advantage of their equipment-lending services.

“People are very surprised when they come into our showroom,” says Executive Director Maureen Graham. “They’ll say how impressed they are that we are so well stocked. But if I take them into our back area, they absolutely freak out at how much variety of equipment we have, and how very well organized it is. We have wheelchairs, walkers, shower chairs, crutches, you name it. We are also extremely careful about disinfecting and maintenance, so everything is in pristine condition.”

The organization works closely with doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers in the area. “They’ll just tell patients, ‘Go to the Loan Closet, they’ll have whatever you need,’” Graham says. “If you’re going to have hip surgery or something, just come in and we’ll work with you. The cost is 20 dollars for two months, and you can get as many items as you want, with no limits. We mainly take care of Henderson County and some outlying counties, but we work to accommodate everyone … we won’t turn anyone down.”

The Medical Loan Closet has been around for more than 50 years, and originally started in St. James Episcopal Church as an actual closet. Parishioners brought in items of medical equipment that could then be lent out amongst them. Five years ago, Medical Loan Closet was established as a separate nonprofit that’s no longer connected with or funded by St. James, and it purchased the building from which it now operates.

“Some people come in and have that look of total exhaustion,” Graham relates, “but when they walk out with a smile, that’s what’s important, and why it’s impossible not to love my job. They say, ‘What you did made the process so much easier.’ The outpouring of appreciation on a continual basis is what spurs us on, and the Henderson County community is so generous in their support.

“We have a great group of volunteers — and we can always use more.”

The Medical Loan Closet is located at 1225 7th Ave. East in Hendersonville, open 9:30am-4:30pm Tuesdays and Fridays during the pandemic. To learn more and for updates, call 828-692-9005, visit medicalloancloset.org, or see Medical Loan Closet of Henderson County on Facebook.