Life is What You Bake It

French Macarons made by Lindsay Cromartie.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

Join Lindsay Cromartie of Gateaux Cakes and Pastries in downtown Hendersonville as she leads participants in two of her popular French Macaron classes this month. While the class is open to all skill levels, the resulting pastries, says Cromartie, “will ensure you are the most sought-after guest at every dinner party.” Each four-hour session is open to ten guests, who will work together in pairs to follow step-by-step instructions while learning about the history of the cookie. Cromartie will address troubleshooting techniques as she introduces her “tried and true” recipe. Everyone will receive a light lunch and can take home 12 to 18 of the tasty treats.

Gateaux Cakes and Pastries, 315 South Church St., Hendersonville. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 8am-4:30pm. Facebook: @Gateaux Cakes & Pastries. Classes are Saturday, Feb. 1, 2-6pm and Saturday, Feb. 15, 2-6pm. $45. To register, visit gateauxhvl.com or call 828-513-1920.