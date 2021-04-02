Little Schoolhouse in the Big Woods

Administered by FIND Outdoors and known as “the birthplace of forest management,” the Cradle of Forestry in America is just off the Blue Ridge Parkway and right in the thick of Pisgah National Forest, formed from a nearly 90,000-acre tract belonging to George and Edith Vanderbilt. Along with interpretive nature trails and numerous indoor and outdoor education sites — find out what an “ozone garden” is, for instance — visitors can visit the rustic remnants of the Biltmore Forest School, including this one-room schoolhouse that gives new meaning to the term “remote learning.” Education Manager Stephanie Bradley says she and her staff “are proud to announce the opening [of The Cradle] to the public for the 2021 season … and eager to share our site’s history and beauty with visitors.”

Cradle of Forestry in America (11250 Pisgah Hwy., Pisgah Forest) opens for the season on Wednesday, April 21,, and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10am-4pm, with full capacity anticipated by summer or fall. For updates and information on programming, call 828-877-3130 or visit cradleofforestry.com.