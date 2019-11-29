One Pot, No Problem

One of Randall Spencer’s one-pot meals.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

“For this class, my inspiration was my wife,” reveals Randall Spencer, head chef at Old Rock Café in Chimney Rock. In mid December, Spencer will teach a “Quick and Easy One-Pot Meals” cooking class, showing how to make the perfect holiday meal in a single vessel. “Normally, when I would come home, I would try to cook just like when I am in the restaurant,” says Spencer. “My wife really challenged me to keep it to a minimum. She doesn’t like to cook, but she likes to eat, so I designed these meals based off of beginners who cook in a similar way.” Four one-pot meals and a dessert cobbler made in the class will involve ingredients that are readily available during this time of year — “nice, hearty dishes for winter time,” says Spencer. “The kale works as a nice superfood. You can adjust the ingredients, switching out sausage for chicken, or leaving out heavy creamer if you don’t want it.”

Old Rock Café, 431 Main St., Chimney Rock. The class happens Friday, Dec. 13, 5:30-7pm. Cost is $50 per couple, $30 per individual. For details, see chimneyrockpark.com or call 828-625-2329. Facebook: Old Rock Café.