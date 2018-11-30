Putting the French in French Broad

Another new restaurant in downtown Hendersonville also plans to open its doors in December. Renowned chef Air Casebier has been working to develop a menu, bringing in ideas from her former work in high-profile establishments (at FIG and Husk, both of Charleston, and with Tom Colicchio, co-founder of New York’s famed Gramercy Tavern). House specialties will include classic French and other European dishes, plus regional favorites with a twist. Owners Chuck and Janna Watson are focusing on quality, locally sourced ingredients and a bar that includes craft beer, vintage cocktails, and an extensive wine list. Unique extras include the option of sitting at a 30-foot long community table, booking a private dining room for special events, and enjoying live music. The French Broad: A Kitchen and Wine Bar will be open at 342 N. Main Street seven days a week, including a Sunday brunch.

For more information, call 828-595-9797 or check for updates on Facebook.