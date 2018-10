Every Tuesday, Hendersonville’s nanobrewery and taproom Sanctuary Brewing Company hosts Taco Tuesday from 5-8pm in its on-site cafe. As part of its well-known animal-advocacy programs, the brewing company will feature the vegan chorizo “sausage” Zapatista from No Evil Foods in this month’s tacos. On Tuesdays, they also offer team trivia.

Sanctuary Brewing Company, 147 First Ave. East, Hendersonville. 828-595-9956, sanctuarybrewco.com.