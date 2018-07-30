Shop Like A Chef

It’s no secret that restaurant chefs are notorious for getting up extra early to be the first shoppers at the farmers market, nabbing the best-of-the-best produce in large quantities before the public arrives. But on Saturday, Aug. 11 — in celebration of National Farmers Market Week — Adrienne Wilson, executive chef at The Rural Seed restaurant, will let home cooks get their chance at the early-bird harvest. She’ll lead a group of market-goers to gather seasonal produce and other artisan goods at the farmers market on Courthouse Street in Columbus, and then prepare a summer dish on site using the locally sourced ingredients. Pre-registered guests get skillet-side seats, a tasting, recipes to take home, “and, hopefully a unique, fun lesson in how to shop for and cook with what’s available in-season,” says Erika McMillan, farmers-market manager with Growing Rural Opportunities, the sponsoring nonprofit. This, she explains, “supports their neighbors’ livelihood and the local economy.” The monthly event is limited to 10 guests, though the cooking demo is open to anyone at the market. 9-11am. To register, see growrural.org.