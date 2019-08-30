Steins Up for the Southern Appalachian Oktoberfest

Beer varieties at Southern Appalachian.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

This year marks Southern Appalachian Brewery’s eighth year open, and, to celebrate, their 9th Annual Oktoberfest will be taking place a bit early — in late September. “It’s one of our bigger events in the year,” says brewer Bryan McMahan. Revelers can expect the Mountain Top Polka Band, including polka-dance instruction; German food from Haus Heidelberg German Restaurant and Underground Bakery; a traditional Stein Hoist competition; Dachshund races to benefit the Blue Ridge Humane Society; the Dirndl Dash 1K; a German costume contest for humans and dogs; a kids’ zone; and more. The brewery will release an Oktoberfest-style Märzen for the occasion. Last year’s souvenir glassware was the Das Boot. “It’s just a really nice neighborhood event that we love bringing to the 7th Avenue Historic District,” says Kelly Cubbins, owner.

The 9th Annual Oktoberfest will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, 1-6pm at Southern Appalachian Brewery (822 Locust St., Hendersonville). For more information, visit sabrewery.com.