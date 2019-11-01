Sweet Sophistication

Art and espresso at a new coffeehouse.

Photo by Rimas Zailskas

The former Coffee Bar on White has moved from White Street to 5th Avenue and rebranded itself accordingly: It’s now Art & Coffee Bar on 5th Ave., featuring a full-service coffee and espresso bar and a gallery. Owner Sondra still bakes and serves the signature homemade pastries regulars rave about, and the atmosphere is enhanced by the work of local artists on the walls (pieces are for sale). Mood lighting, neutral interior hues, and well-placed canvases make for a soothing experience.

118 Fifth Ave. East, Hendersonville. 828-513-4008. See the Facebook page for more information.