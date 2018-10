The fourth in Living Web Farms’ series “Essentials of Cooking,” the latest class focuses on the use of natural acids in cuisine to add a clean, fresh flavor. Cook/farmer Patryk Battle and cook/author Meredith Leigh will teach students about the science and nutritional value of food acids and how best to use them (citrus and vinegar products are paramount).

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 6-7:30pm. Mills River Educational Farm, 176 Kimzey Road, Mills River. www.livingwebfarms.org. 828-891-4497.