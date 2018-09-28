Tea in Wonderland

Asheville Tea Company collaborates with Ivory Road Café & Kitchen on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 1-3pm to host a Mad Hatter Sunday Afternoon Tea Tasting. The whimsical event includes full tea service; a talk by Jessie Dean, owner of Asheville Tea Company; and, for refreshments, homemade scones, shortbread cookies, jam, clotted cream, petit-four-style desserts, and finger sandwiches. Visitors will learn the uses and health implications of tea, plus information about how select teas are cultivated and brewed. Live classical-guitar music will accompany the event at the cottage. The cost is $27.95 per person. Ivory Road Café & Kitchen, 1854 Brevard Road, Arden.

Ivory Road Café & Kitchen, 1854 Brevard Road, Arden. For reservations and more information, visit ivoryroadavl.com. 828-676-3870.