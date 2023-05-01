The Birds, the Bees, and Other Backyard Friends

It’s been a few years since we were isolated at home in late spring, but the Habitat at Home photo contest, sponsored by Hendersonville org Conserving Carolina, is as popular as ever. Geared toward nature lovers in Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, the contest runs through May 15; its purpose, according to communications/marketing director Rose Jenkins Lane, is “to encourage people to play a hands-on role in helping our natural world by restoring wildlife habitat where they live.” Last year’s grand-prize winner was a majestic bear snapped by David Huff, but micro moments, such as this busy bee hard at work, also gained notice, and makes a fitting ambassador as we celebrate National Pollinators Month in June. See conservingcarolina.org for competition rules and regs.