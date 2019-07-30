The County’s Other Round, Red Fruit

Gary Steiner shows off his Mountain Magic tomatoes.

Photo by Rachel Pressley



Hosted by the open-air Henderson County Tailgate Market, in business since 1979, the 15th annual Tomato Festival will bring together approximately 30 farmers and vendors to showcase a variety of Henderson County tomatoes. “We’re thrilled to showcase this juicy summer favorite — Henderson County is one of the top producers of fresh tomatoes across the state,” announces Joey Popp, a member of the market’s board of directors. Vendors will also sell other fresh produce, eggs, seafood, pork, flowers, plants, honey, baked goods, natural beauty products, and artisan crafts. The festival will provide free tomato sandwiches, music, and a chance to have photos taken with the mascot, Tommie Tomato. Gary Steiner, owner of Bee-utiful Farm and Garden, says, “I grow tomatoes because I enjoy the feedback from customers on flavor from eating vine-ripe tomatoes. With all the tomatoes grown in this county, it means a lot to me to be able to offer organic, heirloom-type [varieties].”

Mountain Magic tomatoes growing organically on the farm.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

Tomato Festival 2019 will take place Saturday, Aug. 10, 8am-12pm at 100 North King St., Hendersonville. For more information, visit hendersoncountytailgatemarket.com. 828-707-3133.

