The Flowering Bridge’s Rainbow Connection

Recently, Bold Life checked in with the folks who run the popular Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, a historic structure transformed by volunteers into a blooming green space with abundant flowers after it was closed to traffic last decade. Over the years, the project has evolved into vignettes of educational micro gardens, all while affording visitors a postcard-worthy view of the Rocky Broad River, Round Mountain, and the namesake monolith of nearby Chimney Rock State Park. Over the past year, new installations have included an enhanced rose garden and the popular Riverside Dog Garden, which has its own Rainbow Bridge, painted by volunteer Amy Wald, “where visitors may leave the tags or collars of beloved departed pets,” according to fellow volunteer Debbie Clark.

Lake Lure Flowering Bridge, 3070 Memorial Hwy., Lake Lure. The popular fairy gardens return to the Flowering Bridge on June 7 (up through Sept. 7). On June 14 at 10am, a workshop on Fairy Garden Design will be held on the bridge, and on June 25, 10am-1pm, the bridge will host a Pollinator Week celebration. For more information, call 828-919-9229, visit lakelurefloweringbridge.org, or see the attraction’s Facebook page.