The One That Didn’t Get Away

Local eatery Pisgah Fish Camp, owned and operated by the Hawkins family since 1968, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. As countless other area restaurants have come and gone, this trend-resistant mainstay, known to locals and tourists alike, stays afloat with its famous fish sandwiches, fried chicken, onion rings, special-recipe salmon, mountain trout, “pick three” seafood platters, and a bunch of homemade desserts, including such promising specimens as “piña colada pie.” But it might be the beloved house hushpuppies that have kept folks coming back for half a century. 69 Hendersonville Hwy., Suite 12, Pisgah Forest.

For updates on an anniversary party happening in late September, call 828-877-3129 or check out the restaurant’s Facebook page.