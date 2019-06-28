They’re Counting Calories So You Don’t Have To

Freshly made vegetarian poke bowls at Health FiT Foods.

Photo by Rachel Pressley

A new grab ’n’ go-style restaurant recently opened in Flat Rock, and it’s exactly what everyone who wants to eat healthier (but isn’t sure how) needs. Body Synergy Pilates & Wellness Studio owner Mike Phillips, local chef Chuck Connolly, and Sid Blythe, owner of the Village Vault event space next door, collaborated to launch Health FiT Foods in late April. The eatery sells pre-packaged meals (250-400 calories per meal), with three- and five-day meal plans available. The options accommodate gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, and Keto diets and will change weekly. Right now, Health FiT is serving breakfast, soups, full meals, salads, and wraps, including locally sourced produce. “We really want to provide healthy options for the community,” says Phillips. “Our restaurant is aimed at helping those who aren’t really sure what they should be eating.”

Top: Owners Chuck Connolly and Mike Phillips of Health FiT Foods.

Photo by Rachel Pressley



Health FiT Foods, 2702 Greenville Hwy, Suite C, Flat Rock. For more information and to see the updated menu, visit healthfitfoods.com or call 828-707-5535.

