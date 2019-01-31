Toasting Another Addition

Among the flurry of other bar/restaurants that opened last December, Cask and Wine on Main joins the queue. Owned by Steven Bivens, it’s a stylish yet casual addition to the area. “It’s kind of like a speakeasy,” says bartender Lela Slowik. “The owners went with a ’20s feel – the space is very retro.” The menu offers pub fare, sandwiches, and nouveau-American interpretations including brisket chili and a very popular meatloaf. The full bar is stocked with more than 20 wines and 45 different liquors. Live music happens on the weekends.

Cask and Wine On Main, 536 N Main St., Hendersonville. Visit the Facebook page for more information. 828-513-1375.