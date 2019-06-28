Water to Wine

Throughout the summer, Pisgah Field School hosts weekly tours that lead adventurous participants to some of the hidden waterfalls in Pisgah National Forest. The “Waterfalls ’N Wine” tour travels to five different waterfalls in one day, ending at Broad Street Wines in downtown Brevard (30 South Broad St.). “[Owner Connie Edmands] has a tasting machine,” reveals Adam DeWitte, director and guide at Pisgah Field School. “It’s the only one around. It’s basically a soda dispenser, but with wine.” Edmands will provide each person with a $10 debit card to use on the machine, picking from one-, two-, and four-ounce pours of their choice in reds, roses, whites, and more from all over the world. Pisgah Field School is the education outreach for The Cradle of Forestry Interpretive Association, whose proceeds go back into their environmental-education programs. “This is my way of reaching out to the public,” DeWitte says. “I’m trying to get people interested in talking about the natural history of the area and the culture.”

To register for a tour, visit pisgahfieldschool.org. $70 per person (transportation and wine tasting included). Closed-toe shoes are recommended for the hike. Pisgah Field School offers “Waterfalls ‘N Wine” tours through October; this month’s dates are July 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, 11am-3pm. For more info, call 828-884-3443 or send an e-mail through the website.

