Wolfbrew Bottle Shop: A Wild Concept

Downtown Brevard welcomes Wolfbrew Bottle Shop to the community this fall. The combined watering hole and retail space — selling bottled and canned craft beer — will open in the alley at 36 Main St. Keavy McAbee and Lee Marchbanks, the creators of Wolfbrew, are also co-owners of the popular Magpie Meat & Three restaurant in Brevard’s Lumberyard Arts District. McAbee says she and Marchbanks are excited to focus on one of their biggest passions, showcasing the best beer from the region, country, and even from around the world, while bringing the community together over a tasty drink. They both feel that craft beer is similar to Southern cuisine in that it’s “approachable yet complex, rich in tradition, and meant to be shared with friends.”

Wolfbrew Bottle Shop, 36 Main St., Brevard. Updates on the restaurant can be found at wolfbrewbottleshop.com or on Instagram: @wolfbrewbrevard.