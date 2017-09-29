Art

Art on Main — on Main

“Cascade,” by Dale McEntire.

True to its name after 58 years, Art on Main, the yearly showcase of the Arts Council of Henderson County, will be held on Main Street proper — and only on Main Street — this year. The downtown artery will be closed to all vehicular traffic, supporting dozes of regional fine artists and fine crafters during a weekend-long show. Abstract-landscape painter Dale McEntire, covered by Bold Life in a feature story earlier this year (www.boldlife.com/painters-without-borders/), is the judge for the juried portion of the show.

For more information, see acofhc.org or call 828-693-8504. Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. 10am-5pm. Free.

You may also like

Henderson County Open Studio Tour

Buffalo Stance

Illustrating Freedom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *