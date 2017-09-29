Art on Main — on Main

True to its name after 58 years, Art on Main, the yearly showcase of the Arts Council of Henderson County, will be held on Main Street proper — and only on Main Street — this year. The downtown artery will be closed to all vehicular traffic, supporting dozes of regional fine artists and fine crafters during a weekend-long show. Abstract-landscape painter Dale McEntire, covered by Bold Life in a feature story earlier this year (www.boldlife.com/painters-without-borders/), is the judge for the juried portion of the show.

For more information, see acofhc.org or call 828-693-8504. Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1. 10am-5pm. Free.