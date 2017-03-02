Best Shot: Land of Waterfalls Camera Club Shows Its Best Work

It’s good to be a photographer living in Transylvania County, where more than 250 natural cascades allow the area to call itself “The Land of Waterfalls” with no sense of euphemistic overload. A local photography club adopted the name ten years ago, allowing in all skill levels and both digital and film photographers as part of its stated mission: “The club’s orientation is towards the craft of making high-quality images … emphasizing the artistic, aesthetic side of photography.”

In that fashion, the Land of Waterfalls Camera Club will present a month of images at the Transylvania Community Arts Council in an exhibit running through March 31. But it’s not just nature photography that gets lens attention. Donald Voltz took the photo shown; he explains the historical background of the haunting image to Bold Life: “This was the Evan and Catherine Talley house. Eleanor Catherine Picklesimer married Evan Talley in 1865 and they built the house around 1880. It was located on the Hendersonville Road in Penrose, near its intersection with Crab Creek Road. It was becoming more and more dilapidated, and was finally torn down last year. The photo was taken on a foggy morning.”

The exhibit opens Friday, March 3, 5-7pm. 349 S. Caldwell St. For more information, call 828-884-2787 or see tcarts.org or lowccnc.com.