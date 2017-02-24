Blue Ridge Honor Flight is Searching for Veterans

Last fall, Bold Life published a piece on the inaugural journey flying local Korean War veterans to their memorial in Washington, D.C.

(http://www.boldlife.com/operation-remember/) Begun by prominent Henderson County businessman Jeff Miller, Blue Ridge Honor Flight (formerly HonorAir) began ten years ago by taking World War II veterans to their own memorial on the National Mall. Today, there are hubs worldwide, and more than 150,000 veterans have taken part.

An excerpt from the piece, written by Norm Powers, reported that “with a price tag of about $60,000 dollars for [each] chartered flight, it is itself a tribute to the veterans that the entire cost is covered by donations. ‘Some will be corporate [donations], but most of the money comes from private individuals,’” notes Miller, adding that a small amount is also being contributed by several area rotary clubs and by the national Honor Flight Network. Veterans come from not only Henderson County, but Buncombe, Polk, and Transylvania, as well.”

On Tuesday, February 28, at the Henderson County Library (301 Washington St.), the group will present a film and short Q&A session about its next flight, occurring May 13. According to a press statement, “Organizers are searching for any World War II or Korean war veterans who have not had the opportunity to visit the war memorials as part of an honor flight.”

3-4pm. Free. 828-697-4725. www.blueridgehonorflight.com.