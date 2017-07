The Loft’s artisan burgers are getting a juicy thumbs-up from all quarters. This featured beauty is 12 ounces of Angus Beef topped with homemade BBQ sauce, bacon, and 90-day-aged Vermont cheddar cheese. Hand-breaded onion tangles are paired with local farm-raised lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sides include hand-cut house chips (shown here).

The Loft Café & Pub, 111 Joel Wright Drive, Hendersonville. Open Monday through Saturday, 11am-10pm. 828-595-9997.