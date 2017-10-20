Festivals

Día de los Muertos: It’s a Festive Thing

Day of the Dead: the reason for the season?

The Central American holiday calls for decorating the graves of one’s ancestors and bringing favorite food, drink, and other comforts of the earthly realm. Translated in the U.S., the early-November day of memorial has pushed back into Halloween time and kept the original event’s sweetest flavors — e.g., candy-decorated sugar skulls. An event at Hands On! Children’s Gallery (318 North Main St.) on Tuesday, October 24, celebrates Day of the Dead with a related craft project ($4). Five days later, on Sunday, October 29, El Centro Hendersonville sponsors a full afternoon affair with dancing, music, and interactive cultural stations. See the story in this month’s issue of Bold Life.

You may also like

Plowing Back in Time

CiderFest Happens the First Saturday in October

The Golden Ticket of Tractors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *