“This visionary had the wherewithal to come to this area and say, ‘We need theater,’” Dane Whitlock, senior director of marketing and development at Flat Rock Playhouse, told Bold Life earlier this spring. He was talking about Robroy Farquhar, who founded FRP back during the Depression years and grew it from a canvas-topped, disaster-prone itinerant enterprise to what it is today: North Carolina’s state theater boasting two stages, multiple series, 98,000 patrons, professional actors, and hefty annual contributions to the local economy.

This Monday, August 14, the Playhouse holds its annual fundraiser, the Dark Night Revue: “Around the Stage in 80 Years.” “‘Dark Night Revue’ is our largest annual fundraiser, and it’s always a fantastic time,” says Whitlock. “In celebration of the 80th Anniversary of the Vagabond Players, we have assembled a not-to-be-missed event complete with amazing catering, silent-auction items, a live auction in the courtyard before the one-night-only performance celebrating our long and storied history.”