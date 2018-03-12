Fairy gardens can make you feel warm year round

The flowering crocus, daffodils, and Bradford pear trees seem to promise that this unusually cold winter is finally over. But then again, Western North Carolina sometimes gets its heaviest snowfalls in March (sorry). Offering more enduring hope for spring’s arrival, Bullington Gardens hosts an early-season workshop on creating one’s own fairy garden. The charming, trendy concept can include everything from whimsical statuary to functional bird, bee, and butterfly havens with a fantasy theme. The local event explores the idea in artisanal miniature, showing participants how to make a complete fairy world in a tabletop dish garden. No horticultural or serious craft skills — and, best of all, no weather watching — will be required.

Thursday, March 29, 1-5pm, 95 Upper Red Oak Trail, Hendersonville. $40. Call 828-698-6104 or register online: bullingtongardens.org.