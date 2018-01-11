Furthering MLK’s Message in 2018: Unity Committee Hosts Annual Breakfast

“Every man must decide if he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness,” Martin Luther King, Jr., once said. Every woman, too: in fact, chronicling creative altruism is the direct path of author Valaida Fullwood, who has deep roots in North Carolina. A Morganton native, Charlotte resident, and UNC-Chapel Hill graduate, Fullwood won the prestigious Terry McAdam Book Award — given to the “most inspirational and useful new book for the nonprofit sector” — for her 2012 work Giving Back: A Tribute to Generations of African American Philanthropists. Fullwood is the keynote speaker for the annual MLK Day event sponsored by the Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast Committee and held at Blue Ridge Community College.

“Keeping the Legacy Alive” happens Monday, January 15 — King’s real birthday — at 8am, with the 9am program featuring Fullwood immediately following the meal. Tickets ($12/adults, $6 kids ages 5-12) are available through the Community Foundation of Henderson County (401 North Main St., Suite 300). The event is held in the conference hall at the college’s Technology Education & Development Center.

For more information, contact Elly Johnson: 828-697-6224, ejohnson@cfhcforever.org.