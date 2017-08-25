Grape News for Teachers

This week, your child’s teacher wrangled around 30 kids coming down from eclipse mania who already aren’t too thrilled to be back in the classroom during the hottest part of the summer — and for that, he or she deserves a break. On Friday, August 25, 4-7pm, Wine and Sage Gourmet (416 North Main St., Hendersonville) hosts the first of its ongoing Teacher Appreciation Nights. The venue offers discounts on wine by the glass and free light hors d’oeuvres, and even invites educators to bring their own picnics. Owners note that the wine cellar is “cool and quiet” — just what the week calls for. Because goblets of pinot never ask for an extension on homework.

828-595-2236. www.wineandsagegourmet.com