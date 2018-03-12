Hendersonville Restaurant Week Showcases City’s Fine Dining

“It was time to share what locals have known for years,” says organizer Laura Huff about the origins of the first Hendersonville Restaurant Week, taking place over the course of ten days: March 15–24.

“Hendersonville and Flat Rock are home to restaurants that rival those found in large urban areas known for their excellent culinary scenes.”

Taking a page from those larger foodie destinations, Huff encouraged area chefs to develop special prix-fixe menus. Eateries such as Brooks Tavern, Never Blue, and Old Orchard Tavern will offer unique two-course lunches and three-course dinners for the occasion. Prices range from $10 for lunch to $35 for dinner.

“Hendersonville is one of those towns where locals welcome visitors and want to share what’s great about where they live,” says Huff. “There are 20 restaurants featuring varied cuisines on historic Main Street alone, and that’s not counting the excellent eateries off Main, in the nearby Village of Flat Rock, and throughout Henderson County.”

Proceeds from the events benefit Dandelion, the job-training café of nonprofit agency Safelight. Through Dandelion, survivors of domestic violence strengthen their interpersonal skills and gain real-world experience to help them enter the workforce on a financially stable footing.

“Popping in for great food, knowing you’re helping their interns learn financial budgeting, personal responsibility, effective communication, teamwork, organization, time management, and how to be independent, is a no-brainer,” Huff explains.

Due to expected demand, Huff recommends that diners make reservations at least a week in advance through OpenTable. Special lodging deals for Henderson Restaurant Week are also available.

For more information, visit hendersonvillerw.com or e-mail laura@carolinaepicurean.com.