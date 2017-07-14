Hometown Jam

His numbers are impressive for a young opera baritone: 34 stateside performances, more than double that number of international shows, and 12 leading roles. He’s nabbed a Grammy nomination, raves from critics at the New York Times and the San Francisco Chronicle, was the Grand Prize winner of the Concurso Internacional de Canto Montserrat Caballé, and opened a NY Rangers game at Madison Square Garden with his rendition of the national anthem. But Sidney Outlaw brings it all back to Brevard, where he was raised, crediting the teachers whose names he says he’ll always remember. Brevard Music Festival presents the opera star in concert on July 19; check out Bold Life’s interview in this issue: www.boldlife.com/genius-child/

7:30pm at Brevard College’s Porter Center for Performing Arts (Scott Concert Hall). $16-$28. www.brevardmusic.org.